TNT Nabs Without a Trace

As expected, TNT has landed off-net rights to the Warner Bros. drama Without a Trace

. The Turner net will pay close to $1.3 million per episode for CBS’s Jerry Bruckheimer-produced drama.

TNT will begin airing the most recent season beginning in fall 2004 and will acquire full off-net rights in fall 2006. TNT’s Time Warner cousin Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution handled the syndication deal.