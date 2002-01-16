TNT nabs Judging Amy

Twentieth TV has sold the off-network syndication rights to drama Judging

Amy to Turner Network Television.

The cable network will begin airing the CBS drama in September 2003.

Twentieth executives said the deal is exclusive to TNT and there are

currently no plans to sell the show to stations in local syndication.

TNT and Twentieth executives had no comment on the price of the deal.

Judging Amy is currently in its third season on CBS.