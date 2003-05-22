TNT nabs Boomtown
Now that NBC's Boomtown is getting a sophomore season, syndicator NBC
Enterprises has cut a repurposing deal with Turner Network Television for its crime drama.
Boomtown, which recently won a Peabody Award, had been considered on the
bubble for NBC next season, but it will be part of the broadcaster's lineup
after all.
The first season of Boomtown will air on TNT Monday nights
beginning May 26.
The second season should arrive on the cable network in early 2004.
TNT is said to be paying in the range of $200,000 per episode for the drama.
