TNT leads cable ratings

With cable's summer season under way, a trio of originals bubbled to the top

of the cable rating charts last week.

USA Network's prized detective drama, Monk, nabbed a 4.1 rating with 5.4 million

viewers for its season-two premiere June 20.

Turner Network Television's latest original movie, Second Nature, attracted a 3.1 rating with

3.6 million viewers for its June 22 debut.

And MTV: Music Television's latest installment of

The Real World, this time in Paris, is catching on, scoring a 3.1 rating

with 3.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week

of June 16-22.

Among Nielsen-rated networks, TNT finished the week with the highest prime-time average, a 2.1 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

Disney Channel followed with a 2.0 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

Disney's June 22 play of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory earned

a strong 3.2 rating.

Rounding out the top five were Nickelodeon, posting a 1.7 average household rating

with 2 million viewers; Lifetime Television, which also nabbed a 1.7 rating but averaged 1.7

million viewers; and USA, which averaged a 1.6 rating with 1.9 million viewers.