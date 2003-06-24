TNT leads cable ratings
With cable's summer season under way, a trio of originals bubbled to the top
of the cable rating charts last week.
USA Network's prized detective drama, Monk, nabbed a 4.1 rating with 5.4 million
viewers for its season-two premiere June 20.
Turner Network Television's latest original movie, Second Nature, attracted a 3.1 rating with
3.6 million viewers for its June 22 debut.
And MTV: Music Television's latest installment of
The Real World, this time in Paris, is catching on, scoring a 3.1 rating
with 3.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week
of June 16-22.
Among Nielsen-rated networks, TNT finished the week with the highest prime-time average, a 2.1 rating and 2.4 million viewers.
Disney Channel followed with a 2.0 rating and 2.3 million viewers.
Disney's June 22 play of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory earned
a strong 3.2 rating.
Rounding out the top five were Nickelodeon, posting a 1.7 average household rating
with 2 million viewers; Lifetime Television, which also nabbed a 1.7 rating but averaged 1.7
million viewers; and USA, which averaged a 1.6 rating with 1.9 million viewers.
