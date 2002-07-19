Trending

TNT, Johnson reveal Moore

TNT and Johnson & Johnson are readying their second joint movie, starring
Mary Tyler Moore, for a December debut.

The made-for-TV flick Miss Lettie & Me features Moore as a bitter
woman who reluctantly lets her young, feisty niece into her life. Beth Polson
will executive produce.

The companies first co-production Door to Door, starring William H.
Macy, grabbed an impressive 4.8 rating Nielsen rating for its July 14 debut.

Earlier this year, TNT and Johnson & Johnson inked a multi-year pack to
produce at least two "family friendly" movies per year.