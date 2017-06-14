TNT Gives ‘Claws’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for a Third Week

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through June 11).



On the strength of nearly 204.6 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its June 11 premiere, TNT’s new dark comedy-drama Claws takes first place for the third time, having previously topped our May 15-21 and May 29-June 4 charts.



Once again, cable nets entirely shut broadcasters out of our top 5. Mother-daughter home reno show Good Bones (HGTV), at No. 4 last time, moves up to No. 2. And three fresh entries fill out our ranking: Snowfall (FX), a new crime drama set to premiere July 5; Lost parody Wrecked (TBS), starting its second season on June 20; and Alaskan Bush People (Discovery), kicking off its seventh season tonight.



Who’s Spending What Where: June 12, 2017

1) Claws, TNT

Impressions: 204,552,146

Attention Score: 89.88

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,830,973

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,286,535

2) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 125,333,762

Attention Score: 97.94

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,227,508

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $87,704

3) Snowfall, FX Network

Impressions: 123,313,166

Attention Score: 96.96

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 8%

In-network Value: $1,342,397

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,203,943

4) Wrecked, TBS

Impressions: 120,043,388

Attention Score: 92.24

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,374,538

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $293,606

5) Alaskan Bush People, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 94,026,320

Attention Score: 90.62

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,438,545

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).