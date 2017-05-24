TNT Gives 'Claws' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through May 21).

On the strength of 195.6 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its June 11 premiere, Claws—what TNT calls “a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon”—takes the No. 1 spot.

Crime drama Animal Kingdom, also from TNT, takes second place, moving up from No. 3 last time. Beat Shazam (Fox) and the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (ABC) make repeat appearances in our ranking as well, joined by new entrant Love Connection, the Fox dating show hosted by Andy Cohen, at No. 5.

1) Claws, TNT

Impressions: 195,603,876

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

Attention Score: 96.08

In-network Value: $2,634,072

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $189,771

2) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 157,479,594

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

Attention Score: 94.12

In-network Value: $2,115,733

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $407,088

3) Beat Shazam, FOX

Impressions: 154,820,375

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%

Attention Score: 93.66

In-network Value: $1,937,936

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,078,920

4) 2017 Billboard Music Awards, ABC

Impressions: 112,160,596

Imp. Types: National 70%, Local 25%, VOD/OTT 5%

Attention Score: 89.10

In-network Value: $2,901,786

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,066,951

5) Love Connection, FOX

Impressions: 111,653,304

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

Attention Score: 89.10

In-network Value: $1,258,099

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $891,770

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).