TNT Again Gives 'Claws' TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through June 4).



On the strength of 162.5 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its June 11 premiere, TNT’s new dark comedy-drama Claws again takes our No. 1 spot, having previously topped our May 15-21 chart. TNT also makes an appearance in our chart at No. 3 with returning drama Animal Kingdom.



Three more cable nets helping to shut broadcasters out of our top 5 (a rare occurrence): AMC at No. 2 with hit zombie franchise extension Fear the Walking Dead; HGTV at No. 4 with its mother-daughter home renovation show Good Bones, now in its second season; and Food Network at No. 5 with Food Network Star, now in its 13th season.



1) Claws, TNT

Impressions: 162,541,819

Attention Score: 92.58

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,505,221

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $625,173

2) Fear the Walking Dead, AMC

Impressions: 127,241,113

Attention Score: 88.12

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $739,631

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,563,897

3) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 125,926,466

Attention Score: 94.45

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,929,792

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $282,518

4) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 123,557,130

Attention Score: 97.57

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,248,587

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $62,295

5) Food Network Star, Food Network

Impressions: 120,918,981

Attention Score: 92.54

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,005,711

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $77,442

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).