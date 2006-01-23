TNT Gets Saved

TNT greenlighted Saved, an original series starring Tom Everett Scott and Elizabeth Reaser.

The show, from Fox 21 and Imagine Television, will begin shooting 13 episodes this spring to premiere this summer. The series tracks a med school dropout and compulsive gambler who becomes an overworked paramedic in Portland, Ore.

Saved is executive-produced by David Manson (HBO’s Big Love, TNT’s Thief), along with Imagine Television’s David Nevins (Fox’s Arrested Development).

TNT averaged 2.57 million total viewers during prime time in 2005, up 5% from 2004.