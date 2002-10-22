TNT, ESPN, ABC hype NBA

With the new National Basketball Association TV deal about to kick off, Turner Network Television

and ESPN/ABC Tuesday all hyped the strengths of their own coverage.

TNT's most powerful weapon is its Thursday-night exclusive games, which are

the only games leaguewide and not subject to local blackouts. Under the new

six-year deal, TNT will also air the NBA All-Star Game and more playoff

contests, including a conference final. This may be Turner's 19th season as the

NBA's cable outlet, but the package has never been this sweet before.

Together, ABC and ESPN will offer three helpings of pro basketball per week --

a Sunday game of the week on ABC and Wednesday and Friday nights on ESPN.

ABC is taking its pregame show on location to its NBA games, akin to ESPN's

popular College GameDay show for college-football Saturdays.

ESPN's coverage may look the most interesting thanks to three new camera

angles. One camera will be rigged to the ceiling for a full aerial view, another

embedded in the floor under each basket and a third above the rim of each hoop.

As part of the TV deal, the networks will cross-promote each others' games.

"It is smart for them and good for us," Turner Sports president Mark

Lazarus said.

Both Turner and ESPN/ABC boast veteran broadcast teams that mix former

basketball players with experienced broadcasters. TNT is giving two of its

personalities -- loud-mouthed basketball great Charles Barkley and studio host

Ernie Johnson -- a pregame talk show, Listen Up!, billed as a lively mix

of entertainment, sports and news.

TNT's first game is Oct. 29, and ESPN picks up Oct. 30. There's no basketball

on broadcast TV until ABC's Christmas Day doubleheader.