TNT dynamite with All-Star Game

Turner Network Television earned most-valuable-player status in last week's cable Nielsen race with a

big assist from the National Basketball Association All-Star Game telecast. The network averaged a 2.6 rating with

3.2 million viewers in prime time for the week of Feb. 3 through 9.

The NBA All-Star Game Feb. 9 grabbed a stunning 8.2 rating with 10.2

million viewers, making it the highest-rated basketball telecast ever on cable.

TNT's pregame and postgame coverage was also a hit, drawing more than 7

million viewers.

On Feb. 8, TNT's coverage of the All-Star Saturday Night festivities, which

included the slam-dunk contest, posted a 3.6 rating with 4.7 million viewers,

according to Nielsen Media Research data from Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and ABC Cable

Networks.

Nickelodeon followed in second place with a 1.8 average in prime time and 2.1

million viewers.

TBS Superstation claimed third with a 1.7 rating and 2.1 million viewers.

Lifetime Television matched that 1.7 rating but trailed with 1.9 million viewers.

Fox News Channel rounded out the top five in household ratings with a 1.6

prime-time average, although Cartoon Network was fifth in viewers with 1.6

million in prime time.