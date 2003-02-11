TNT dynamite with All-Star Game
Turner Network Television earned most-valuable-player status in last week's cable Nielsen race with a
big assist from the National Basketball Association All-Star Game telecast. The network averaged a 2.6 rating with
3.2 million viewers in prime time for the week of Feb. 3 through 9.
The NBA All-Star Game Feb. 9 grabbed a stunning 8.2 rating with 10.2
million viewers, making it the highest-rated basketball telecast ever on cable.
TNT's pregame and postgame coverage was also a hit, drawing more than 7
million viewers.
On Feb. 8, TNT's coverage of the All-Star Saturday Night festivities, which
included the slam-dunk contest, posted a 3.6 rating with 4.7 million viewers,
according to Nielsen Media Research data from Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and ABC Cable
Networks.
Nickelodeon followed in second place with a 1.8 average in prime time and 2.1
million viewers.
TBS Superstation claimed third with a 1.7 rating and 2.1 million viewers.
Lifetime Television matched that 1.7 rating but trailed with 1.9 million viewers.
Fox News Channel rounded out the top five in household ratings with a 1.6
prime-time average, although Cartoon Network was fifth in viewers with 1.6
million in prime time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.