Trending

TNT, Disney Tops in Basic Cable's 3Q

By

TNT and Disney Channel conquered the cable Nielsen charts in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. TNT claimed the top spot with a 2.1 prime time rating and an average 2.4 million viewers and Disney followed with a 1.9 average rating and 2.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

TNT's ratings were up 17% compared with a year ago, and Disney Channel's, with shows like Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven, shot up 46%.

With football season under way, ESPN's numbers are climbing. The sports net finished the quarter with a 1.6 average rating and 1.8 million viewers, but its September marks were stunning: 2.4 rating, 2.8 million viewers. Its National Football League coverage draws some of the biggest crowds on cable. Of the quarter's five highest-rated programs, four were NFL games.

Lifetime Television finished the quarter with a 1.8 rating, off 14% from a year ago, and 1.9 million viewers. Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network each recorded a 1.7 rating, which was a 6% slip for Nick and a 6% increase for Cartoon. Nick attracted 1.9 million viewers to Cartoon's 1.8 million.

Among the quarter's biggest gainers were Bravo (up 100% to a 0.6 rating, thanks to Queer Eye for a Straight Guy); TLC (up 22% to a 1.1 rating); and Hallmark Channel (up 40% to a 0.7 rating).