TNT Commissions Documentary on 'Inside The NBA' Show

TNT will take an inside look at its long-running NBA series Inside The NBA as part of a four-part documentary debuting March 4.

The series, The Inside Story, looks at the 30-year history of the series, which features Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal -- from its creation to its current fan and league popularity, according to the network.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage and interviews with celebrities, production crew members and sports reporters discussing how the show was able to straddle the lines of sports and entertainment, with a willingness to push the boundaries as it engages viewers in an impactful and enjoyable way.

The documentary series will run over four consecutive nights beginning March 4.

“Inside the NBA is a unique show that has had significant cultural impact within the sports broadcasting landscape,” said Craig Berry, chief content officer for Turner Sports. “That is attributed to the authenticity and chemistry of Ernie, Charles, Kenny and Shaq, along with countless people who have contributed to its success through the years. We hope everyone joins us in this journey as we look back and celebrate The Inside Story.”