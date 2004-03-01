TNT Assumes ABC’s Alias

Turner Network Television has acquired ABC's Alias from Buena Vista Television for fall 2005.

TNT is paying $200,000-plus per episode for the rights to the show, sources confirmed.

The network plans to strip the off-ABC spy thriller, but scheduling has not yet been decided. Buena Vista still holds the rights to sell the show in weekend broadcast syndication for fall 2005, but no deal has been made yet.

Season-to-date, Alias is second in its Sunday 9 p.m. time period to NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent with a 3.4 rating/8 share. In its third season, Alias is down 9% in viewers and down 15% in adults 18-49, but it's been performing better with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as a lead-in and it appeals to young adults. TNT would likely target it for its "prime time in daytime" block that also includes Law & Order, Angel, The Pretender, Charmed, and ER.