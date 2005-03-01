TNT Adds Slew of Series

TNT is developing six recurring series, plus a limited series based on Stephen King’s stories.

The network, which markets itself as a home for drama, has also shot a pilot for The Dark, an FBI story from Stephen J. Cannell (A Team, Rockford Files).

The series are: Confessions, from Oscar-dominating Million Dollar Baby’s Paul Haggis, about a hitman playing it straight; The Midnight Club, a New York cop thriller from James Patterson (Along Came a Spider); Sanctuary, a mental hospital-situated show from Deborah Joy LeVine (Lois & Clark) and Dan Levine (The Division); Smoke & Mirrors, about the advertising business, from writer-producer Lindsay Sturman (Joan of Arcadia) and executive producer Greer Shephard (Nip/Tuck); and Talk to Me, a show about hostage negotiators, from Lion’s Gate and producer Dean Devlin (Independence Day); Grace, from Nancy Milller (CSI: Miami), and Spelling Television, about a female cop on the road to redemption after a visit from an angel.

The Stephen King Project, Nightmares and Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King, is being executive produced by Bill Haber (Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow).

TNT also announced premiere dates for its two dramas which start this summer and Into the West, Steven Spielberg’s six-week summer mini-series.

The Closer, a detective drama starring Kyra Sedgwick from the creators of Nip/Tuck will air Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning June 13. Wanted, a crime show starring Gary Cole, will air Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning July 31. Into the West’s first episode will begin airing June 10 at 8 p.m. with the last episode premiering July 22.

TNT is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, a Time Warner company.

