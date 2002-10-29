TNT adds original movies

Turner Network Television's upcoming original-movie slate features action flicks and a Western,

along with a remake of a big-screen classic.

The network unveiled plans Tuesday for 11 new original productions, which

will roll out beginning early 2004.

In the action genre, TNT is hatching biopic Evel Knievel based on

a book about the daredevil's life. Action drama SWAT will focus on police SWAT

squads working among the civil unrest in Los Angeles in the

1960s.

Action mastermind Jan de Bont, whose credits include Speed and

Twister, will

executive-produce.

And TNT is turning Ken Follett's

best-selling World War II thriller, Night Over Water, into a made-for-TV action drama.

On the Western front, TNT will tell the story of notorious American outlaw

Jesse James in I, Jesse James, based on a book by his great-great

grandson.

Female-targeted fare is headlined by a remake of The Goodbye Girl, co-produced by corporate cousin Warner Bros. Television.

ER star Julianna

Margulies will star and co-produce Where Is the Mango Princess as a woman

trying to hold her family together as her husband suffers a brain injury.

TNT's next co-produced project with Johnson & Johnson -- designed

as family viewing movies -- will be Honus & Me, about a young boy

who finds a Honus Wagner baseball card and travels in time to meet the

legend.