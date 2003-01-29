TNT adds briefcase to site

Turner Network Sales has added a 'My Briefcase' section to its affiliate Web site (www.turnerresources.com

).

The new section will make it easier for cable systems to download

programming, marketing and technical materials from Turner's 11 cable networks.

The briefcase will be much like a 'shopping cart'

feature on transactional sites, with users able to select items and add them to

their briefcase, allowing the downloading of large files -- ad slicks or logos

-- while they continue browsing.