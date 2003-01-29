TNT adds briefcase to site
Turner Network Sales has added a 'My Briefcase' section to its affiliate Web site (www.turnerresources.com
).
The new section will make it easier for cable systems to download
programming, marketing and technical materials from Turner's 11 cable networks.
The briefcase will be much like a 'shopping cart'
feature on transactional sites, with users able to select items and add them to
their briefcase, allowing the downloading of large files -- ad slicks or logos
-- while they continue browsing.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.