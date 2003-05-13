TNS ups two

Coleman Breland and Karen Byko have been upped to executive vice presidents

for Turner Network Sales, the distribution unit of Turner Broadcasting System

Inc.

Breland will oversee sales and marketing, while Byko is charged with business

operations.

They'll both report to TNS [resident Andrew Heller.

Breland, a nine-year Turner vet, was most recently senior VP of sales and

marketing.

Byko, who first joined the company in 1984 as a systems operator for Cable News Network, had

been senior VP of business planning and operations.