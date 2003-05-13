TNS ups two
Coleman Breland and Karen Byko have been upped to executive vice presidents
for Turner Network Sales, the distribution unit of Turner Broadcasting System
Inc.
Breland will oversee sales and marketing, while Byko is charged with business
operations.
They'll both report to TNS [resident Andrew Heller.
Breland, a nine-year Turner vet, was most recently senior VP of sales and
marketing.
Byko, who first joined the company in 1984 as a systems operator for Cable News Network, had
been senior VP of business planning and operations.
