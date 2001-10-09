TNN's Star Trek ratings flat

TNN: The National Network is touting record ratings from last week's Star Trek marathon, but without its Monday night WWF wrestling, the numbers just beat the net's September prime time average.

TNN averaged a 1.7 on weeknights last week, but a 3.3 rating for Monday night - when TNN aired two hours of wrestling - pulled up the overall number, according to Nielsen numbers.

TNN's wrestling-free nights (Tuesday to Friday) harvested ratings that ranged from 1.1 to 1.4, not dramatically higher than the 1.0 the net averaged in September.

- Allison Romano