TNN Takes XFL Games

TNN: The National Network, as it calls itself, will air the non-broadcast cable games of the XFL, as expected.

The games of the XFL-the new football league started by the World Wrestling Federation-will appear on TNN on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. ET beginning Feb. 11, 2001, and continue through April 8.

In all, nine XFL games will air on TNN, with play-off and championship games going to NBC.