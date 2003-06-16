TNN spikes name change

The New TNN debuted some of its new male-oriented focus as planned Monday, but, for

now, it left the network's new name -- Spike TV -- on the shelf.

Legal wrangling erupted late last week after a Manhattan Supreme Court judge

granted filmmaker Spike Lee an injunction to stop the Viacom Inc.-owned channel from

using the Spike name and, late last Friday, TNN failed to get the decision

reversed. Now, the dispute goes before judges again Tuesday.

"We are pleased that our argument will be considered by the full panel of the

Appellate Division Tuesday, and we trust that the court will agree with

us," TNN said in a prepared statement.

The company said the channel will remain TNN "until this matter is

resolved." But that isn't stopping new programming, including an adult animation

block that debuts Thursday.

Lee contended that the network is trying to profit from his name and renown, and he

does not want to be associated with its new guy image.