TNN spikes with animation block

The debut of The New TNN's new adult animation block was a hit Thursday, with

viewers not seeming to care if the network is called TNN or Spike TV.

Stripperella, with the voice of Pamela Anderson, grabbed the best marks --

a 1.7 household rating and 2 million viewers.

Gary the Rat, starring Kelsey Grammar, posted a 1.1 rating and 1.3

million viewers.

Adult-aimed episodes of Ren & Stimpy notched a 1.1 rating with 1.4

million viewers.

The two-hour block averaged 1.4 million viewers.

In the second quarter, TNN was averaging about 1 million viewers in prime

time.