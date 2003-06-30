TNN spikes with animation block
The debut of The New TNN's new adult animation block was a hit Thursday, with
viewers not seeming to care if the network is called TNN or Spike TV.
Stripperella, with the voice of Pamela Anderson, grabbed the best marks --
a 1.7 household rating and 2 million viewers.
Gary the Rat, starring Kelsey Grammar, posted a 1.1 rating and 1.3
million viewers.
Adult-aimed episodes of Ren & Stimpy notched a 1.1 rating with 1.4
million viewers.
The two-hour block averaged 1.4 million viewers.
In the second quarter, TNN was averaging about 1 million viewers in prime
time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.