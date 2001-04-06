TNN skeds originals, Baywatch reruns
Viacom's TNN cable network has commissioned three weekly series and bought more than 200 Baywatch episodes of to beef up its programming schedule for the 2001-02 season, Reuters reports.
TNN also unveiled three original series for its fall season during its upfront presentation in New York on Thursday night. They are:
- Robot Wars, in which the machines of amateur U.S. and English robot technicians face off against each other.
- Pop Across America, with comedian Steve Marmel riding in the back of a flatbed truck seeking "the humorous side of pop culture." The commitment is for 13 half-hours.
- Ultimate Revenge, billed as a "comedic reality series" in which contestants perform outrageous stunts to settle scores with friends and family. The commitment is for 13 half-hours.
TNN plans to run mulitiple nights of Baywatch in prime time, pumping up the presence of Pamela Anderson in those reruns. - Richard Tedesco
