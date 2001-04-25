Trending

TNN sets timer at 15

TNN: The National Network has green-lit production on documentary series
15 and Counting, hour-long episodes mixing 15-minute segments on
different celebrities.

Behind the Music creative executive Gay Rosenthal will produce the
project, which is a play on Andy Warhol's past comments that everyone eventually
gets their 15 minutes of fame.

The show's pilot featured Donato Dalrymple, the fisherman who rescued Elian
Gonzales at sea.