TNN sets timer at 15

TNN: The National Network has green-lit production on documentary series

15 and Counting, hour-long episodes mixing 15-minute segments on

different celebrities.

Behind the Music creative executive Gay Rosenthal will produce the

project, which is a play on Andy Warhol's past comments that everyone eventually

gets their 15 minutes of fame.

The show's pilot featured Donato Dalrymple, the fisherman who rescued Elian

Gonzales at sea.