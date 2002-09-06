TNN sets date for CSI
TNN: The National Network has set Sept. 16 as the launch date for its biggest off-net acquisition
to date, CBS' hit drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
CSI will air Monday nights at 11 p.m. following World Wrestling
Entertainment Inc. action (the deal requires TNN to keep CSI out of prime time).
TNN is ponying up $1.6 million per episode for cable rights to the first two
seasons.
