TNN rolls on Rock's return
The return of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. star The Rock
Monday night gave TNN: The National Network the largest audience in the
channel's 18-year history.
Raw Is War averaged a 5.7 rating among 7.6 million viewers, and the
audience spiked to 9.7 million viewers during the final segment featuring The
Rock's return.
Strong wrestling ratings ranging between 4.3 and 5.7 fueled TNN's household
growth last month. In July, the net achieved a 1.0 primetime rating, up from a
0.6 in July 2000, according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of
Nielsen Media Research numbers.
