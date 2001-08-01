TNN rolls on Rock's return

The return of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. star The Rock

Monday night gave TNN: The National Network the largest audience in the

channel's 18-year history.

Raw Is War averaged a 5.7 rating among 7.6 million viewers, and the

audience spiked to 9.7 million viewers during the final segment featuring The

Rock's return.

Strong wrestling ratings ranging between 4.3 and 5.7 fueled TNN's household

growth last month. In July, the net achieved a 1.0 primetime rating, up from a

0.6 in July 2000, according to a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of

Nielsen Media Research numbers.