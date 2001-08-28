TNN raises its Star Trek banner

Touting its new Star Trek franchise, TNN will run a week-long marathon devoted to the sci-fi TV phenomenon running Oct. 1-5 entitled "Next Gen on TNN: A 5-Day Mission."

Star Trek: The Next Generation alums Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Wil Wheaton will host the marathon, which will include best Next Generation episodes, three Star Trek movies and an original documentary. TNN will also slip in Star Trek-related content into that Monday's WWF Raw is War telecast.

Monday will also be movie night, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier back-to-back.

TNN's Trek opening night climaxes America Loves.Star Trek, a documentary that marks the 35th anniversary of Star Trek programming.

The rest of the week will be filled with about 80 Next Generation episodes. TNN acquired much of the Star Trek library from Paramount Television, its sister studio under Viacom, last November. - Susanne Ault