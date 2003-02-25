TNN puts Star Trek in play

On Friday nights in March, The New TNN will offer back-to-back episodes of Star

Trek: The Next Generation with limited commercial breaks.

TNN will also drop its logo and information bar from the lower third of the

screen.

With just two commercial breaks per hour -- compared with the usual five -- TNN

will be able to show footage that is usually cut out of episodes.

Also, beginning March 3, TNN will air the first seven seasons of Star

Trek: The Next Generation, airing one episode per night at 8 p.m.

weekdays.