TNN puts Star Trek in play
On Friday nights in March, The New TNN will offer back-to-back episodes of Star
Trek: The Next Generation with limited commercial breaks.
TNN will also drop its logo and information bar from the lower third of the
screen.
With just two commercial breaks per hour -- compared with the usual five -- TNN
will be able to show footage that is usually cut out of episodes.
Also, beginning March 3, TNN will air the first seven seasons of Star
Trek: The Next Generation, airing one episode per night at 8 p.m.
weekdays.
