TNN is now Spike TV

To go with its new positioning as the young men's cable channel, The New TNN is

trading in its general-entertainment and country-music past for a more

macho-sounding name, Spike TV.

The new moniker, along with fresh branding, will be introduced June 16, just

10 days before Spike TV's new adult animation block debuts.

The network's new president, Albie Hecht, said a name change was crucial.

"Regardless of how we had changed and been successful, the name still maintained

the heritage of The Nashville Network," Hecht said. Spike TV, he added, is more

contemporary, aggressive and irreverent. "It's all of the qualities we want for the

first network for men."

The animation block, which has been in the works for some time, will feature

Gary the Rat, starring Kelsey Grammer as a lawyer turned rat;

Stripperella, with Pamela Anderson as a stripper/ superhero; and the

Ren & Stimpy series, including new episodes.

Spike TV is also getting an infusion of new programming.

To start, Spike TV is partnering with print and online publications for

short-form programming.

"The Men's Health Minutes" will highlight men's health and fitness topics

from Men's Health magazine.

"CBS Marketwatch" will provide financial and market news three times daily.

Wrapping around Wednesday-night theatrical movies will be "A Guy and His

Stuff," based on the Stuff magazine column, featuring latest gadgets

and toys for men.

And "Zero to 60" will target men's obsession with cars with the latest

automotive news and gadgets.

New series will that debut over the next year include 10 Things Every Guy

Should Experience, where Spike TV takes men to the ultimate sporting events

like the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500; reality show The

Scene, following young entrepreneurs trying to open a new club; Crash

Test, another reality show challenging men to crash parties; and 8 Minute

Workout Challenge, where five men and five women test out short-term fitness

regimens to lose weight and build muscle. That series will be part of a weekend

lifestyle block launching early next year.

Spike TV will still have two movie nights, trying to program male-targeted

movies, and holdover acquisitions like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, World Wrestling

Entertainment Inc.'s WWE Raw and Star Trek.