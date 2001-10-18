TNN hatching Conspiracy Zone

TNN: The National Network starts production next week on Conspiracy Zone, a new talk show hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Kevin Nealon.

The network is producing 15 episodes of the half-hour

series, which will debut in Jan. 2002.

Conspiracy Zone is the creation of Scott Carter, an original producer on Politically Incorrect.

The new show explores the unexplained, including Elvis' death and alien abductions, and features experts and celebrity guests. - Allison Romano