TNN hatching Conspiracy Zone
TNN: The National Network starts production next week on Conspiracy Zone, a new talk show hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Kevin Nealon.
The network is producing 15 episodes of the half-hour
series, which will debut in Jan. 2002.
Conspiracy Zone is the creation of Scott Carter, an original producer on Politically Incorrect.
The new show explores the unexplained, including Elvis' death and alien abductions, and features experts and celebrity guests. - Allison Romano
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.