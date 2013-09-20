TNF: Chief-Eagles Sets New NFL Network Ratings Mark

Last night's "Andy Reid Bowl" stands as the most-watched Thursday Night Football telecast in NFL Network history.

The Sept. 19 telecast – Reid's Kansas City Chiefs topped his former club, the Philadelphia Eagles, 26-16 at Lincoln Financial Field – averaged a 6.0 U.S. rating, 9.4 coverage rating and 9.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. KC-Philly beat the Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints telecast on Dec. 19, 2009, which scored a 5.7 in a much smaller subscriber universe to become the highest-rated game for the channel. The totals exclude viewership from over-the-air channels in the participating clubs' markets.

Overall, the Chiefs-Eagles telecast was Thursday's most-watched program among all shows on broadcast and cable television.

