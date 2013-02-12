TNA Fights to Keep Wrestling in Olympics

TNA Impact Wrestling is calling on its fans to help save

Olympic wrestling.

Citing the news that the International Olympic Committee's

board had excluded wrestling from the 25 "core" sports for the 2020

games, TNA, whose wrestling show airs on Spike, said the sports would now have to

fight to stay a part of the Games.

TNA pointed out that while an iconic sport such as

wrestling, which was part of the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896, had

not been included on the list, "recreational" sports such as

badminton, ping pong and handball remained. The IOC decision was a mix of

factors, including TV ratings, ticket sales and global participation, according

to TNA.

TNA wrestler Kurt Angle was a gold medalist at the 1996

Olympics. ""The wrestling community is in a state of shock with this

decision -- we cannot sit back and allow this to happen," said Angle in a

statement. "I will do whatever it takes and work with my company TNA Wrestling and

the competitive wrestling community to determine what we need to do to reverse

this decision."

"We encourage our own Impact Wrestling community, WWE

and wrestling organizations worldwide as well as competitive amateur coaches

and athletes to have a unified voice to make sure wrestling will be an Olympic

sport in 2020," said TNA president Dixie Carter.