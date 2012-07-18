TMS Inks Metadata Deal For DirecTV Latin America

Tribune Media Services (TMS) has announced that it has concluded a new agreement with DirecTV to supply its On Entertainment metadata services for the entertainment guides used by DirecTV Latin America.

The deal represents an expansion of TMS' ongoing work with DirecTV in the U.S. The guides will be used in the DirecTV PanAmericana offering reaching more than 4 million subscribers in Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile, the Caribbean, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Ecuador.

"As we considered our options for metadata to power our newest navigational guides, TMS was the obvious choice especially given that we have already relied on TMS metadata for our U.S. operations," said Rodolfo Ramirez, senior director, advanced products group at DirecTV PanAmericana.