TMG Productions Formed

Producer Paolo Sadri, president of TMG Films, has joined with actor Mario Lopez to form TMG Television Productions.

The company, an independent producer that will focus on both English and Spanish-language programming, will be based on Miami with offices in Los Angeles and Washington. TMG TV already has two reality shows in production, South Beach – Night Life and Heavenly Match, a dating show.

TMG also has several projects in development, including Just Talk, a daytime talk show hosted by Lopez in both English and Spanish, and Defense, a reality show about lawyers.