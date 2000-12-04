TLC on WCBS

WCBS-TV New York has added cable network The Learning Channel as a content partner for the late evening news. News Director Joel Cheatwood said the new partnership, scheduled to begin this month, will provide "unique information that cannot traditionally be found on local newscasts. This agreement is a move to continue to expand the reach of our coverage and give our viewers the most complete source of information available, while maintaining the focus on stories that are relevant to their lives."

The CBS group flagship station has similar agreements with several content partners, both inside and outside the Viacom corporate family, including VH1 News, Court TV, CBS Healthwatch, CBS Marketwatch, CBS News, CNN, Hollywood.com, Office.com, and the New York

Daily News. Asked whether the content partnerships would provide a model for other CBS stations, Cheatwood, who is executive VP for news for all the CBS O & Os, said only that each station has different needs.