TLC To Take More Trips to Tuckerville

Tuckerville, cable network TLC’s prime time reality series featuring country-music star Tanya Tucker, has been renewed for 16 additional episodes. The new episodes of the half-hour show will start April 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Tuckerville, which debuted in October,follows Tucker as she copes with the demands of her music career while also playing single mom to her three kids (ages 7, 13 and 16) under the roof of a sprawling Nashville,

Tenn., mansion.



The show is produced by GRB Entertainment.

TLC can be seen in more than 94 million North American homes.