TLC Seeks Psychic Detectives

In our continuing effort to keep B&C readers apprised of what’s sluicing down the reality-TV pipeline in their direction, we offer this casting call update, courtesy of RealityTVLinks.com:

"TLC presents Haunted Possessions … a two-hour special about the mysterious and compelling subject of possessed possessions, including haunted artwork, furniture and collectibles. Think of it as Haunted Antiques Roadshow.

"The show will take place on The Queen Mary, one of the most haunted places on record. We are looking for expert paranormal investigators and psychics who will analyze objects brought in by real people who feel these objects are somehow cursed, possessed or haunted. These gifted experts will also try to connect with any spirits that are haunting their owners."

