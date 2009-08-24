TLC Renews ‘Little Couple'

The Learning Channel has ordered another season of freshman series, The Little Couple, a reality show about a newly married couple who are both less than four feet tall.

Filming on 18 new episodes of the show has already begun. They begin airing in the fall.

The Little Couple averaged 1.1 million viewers in its Tuesday night 10 p.m. slot. That represented double-digit ratings and household delivery gains over the six-week time period performance just prior to its May 26 debut, according to the network.

The series is from LMNO Productions.