TLC to Launch in Latin America

As part of its aggressive rollout plans for TLC internationally, Discovery Networks International has announced the upcoming launch of TLC in Latin America on Nov. 1.

On that day, TLC will replace Discovery Travel & Living with a new logo, on-air look and beefed-up programming slate.

Discovery has been pushing to expand the TLC brand internationally to complement its other international channels and strengthen the overall appeal of its offering with advertisers and operators. The TLC launch in Latin America will add 26 million subscribers in 38 countries to those efforts.

"Over the years, viewers have identified Travel & Living Channel (TLC) as the travel channel par excellence," explained Enrique R. Martínez, president and managing director of Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic in a statement. "To reaffirm this positioning, we set out to increase the volume of content devoted to this genre, expand content dedicated to the culinary world, and introduce a new space focusing on some of the world's most eccentric personalities."

The network's expanded programming slate will feature such shows as Cake Boss, Earthtripping, Cupcake Wars and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

Separately, Discovery Networks International announced the promotion of Doug Baker, CFO, to the position of executive VP and CFO and has named John Honeycutt executive VP and COO.

"John and Doug both possess keen strategic vision that has been invaluable to growing Discovery's aggressive and successful international business," said Mark Hollinger, president and CEO Discovery Networks International in a statement. "With their combined leadership, we have created a streamlined and dynamic organization with much greater transparency -- enhancing collaboration and growth opportunities in each region and DNI [Discovery Networks International] as a whole."