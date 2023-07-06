TLC Adds New ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff to Schedule in August

TLC in August will debut the latest spinoff from its 90 Day Fiancé reality series franchise, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The series will follow five couples from 90 Day Fiancé who will travel to a couples retreat in a final attempt to salvage their relationships, according to TLC. The couples will actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on separately, said the network.

In addition to the series, TLC will launch a weekly companion podcast called 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions that will feature therapists who will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode.

90 Day: The Last Resort joins prior 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day: Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.