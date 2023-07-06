TLC Adds New ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff to Schedule in August
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ to debut August 14
TLC in August will debut the latest spinoff from its 90 Day Fiancé reality series franchise, 90 Day: The Last Resort.
The series will follow five couples from 90 Day Fiancé who will travel to a couples retreat in a final attempt to salvage their relationships, according to TLC. The couples will actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on separately, said the network.
Also: From 'MILF Manor' to '90 Day Fiancé,' It's All Reality for TLC
In addition to the series, TLC will launch a weekly companion podcast called 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions that will feature therapists who will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode.
90 Day: The Last Resort joins prior 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day: Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.