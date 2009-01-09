TJ Martell Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary Fundraiser

The TJ Martell Foundation has announced the 10th anniversary of the annual TJ Martell Foundation Family Day fundraiser.



The event, which provides families with indoor games and carnival activities, is taking place at the Roseland Ballroom in Manhattan on March 8 at 1 p.m. Family Day raises funds for leukemia, cancer, and AIDS research, more than $2.4 million has been given since its creation. The foundation is also planning a Family Day at the Los Angeles Zoo on March 29.



This year’s event honors Marcus Peterzell, GMR Entertainment managing director, and his wife Lori Peterzell, VP of consumer marketing for A&E. Also being honored is Bob Frank, president of Koch Records, and his wife Carol Frank. Peterzell and Frank have served as Family Day co-chairs for the past three years.



“This event is one of the highlights on our agenda,” said Tony Martell, founder and chairman of the TJ Martell foundation. “We are saluting two family members this year. (Peterzell and Frank) have been in the Foundation family for many years and we cherish their dedication.”



Tony Martell, a music industry executive, founded the TJ Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer and AIDS Research in 1975 in memory of his son, T.J., who died of leukemia. The foundation has raised over $225 million for research through a variety of galas, concerts, golf tournaments, wine dinners, and walk-a-thons.