TiVo's Spun-Off Patent Troll, Adeia, Battles Elon Musk and X in Federal Court

X has sued Adeia, claiming the intellectual property firm improperly revealed details about the two companies' private business arrangement when it sued the social media giant last year.

X, of course, is the bizarro new moniker overlaid upon Twitter by Elon Musk after he took over the platform a year ago. And Adeia is the video tech-specializing patent troll spun off by TiVo's parent company, Xperi, in August 2022. Reuters published a copy of the suit, which is available here.

According to the complaint, TiVo/Rovi, just prior the $3 billion purchase of the company by Xperi in 2019, entered into an IP licensing deal with the erstwhile Twitter.

In August, however, Adeia sued the social media company in a Northern California federal court for allegedly breaking that contract.

X's countersuit that Adeia's filing improperly revealed confidential business information, including the fact that X pays -- or paid -- Adeia $3 million a year in licensing fees.

"Our position is that this lawsuit is without merit," an Adeia spokesperson said.

X hasn't commented.