TiVo's Spun-Off Patent Troll, Adeia, Battles Elon Musk and X in Federal Court
The social platform formerly known as Twitter just counter-sued the IP company
X has sued Adeia, claiming the intellectual property firm improperly revealed details about the two companies' private business arrangement when it sued the social media giant last year.
X, of course, is the bizarro new moniker overlaid upon Twitter by Elon Musk after he took over the platform a year ago. And Adeia is the video tech-specializing patent troll spun off by TiVo's parent company, Xperi, in August 2022. Reuters published a copy of the suit, which is available here.
According to the complaint, TiVo/Rovi, just prior the $3 billion purchase of the company by Xperi in 2019, entered into an IP licensing deal with the erstwhile Twitter.
In August, however, Adeia sued the social media company in a Northern California federal court for allegedly breaking that contract.
X's countersuit that Adeia's filing improperly revealed confidential business information, including the fact that X pays -- or paid -- Adeia $3 million a year in licensing fees.
"Our position is that this lawsuit is without merit," an Adeia spokesperson said.
X hasn't commented.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.