Xperi Taps Keith Jones CFO of Soon-to-Spin-Off Patent Company Adeia

TiVo parent company Xperi Holding Corp. is moving forward with long-talked-about plans to separate its patent business, and it's hired a new chief financial officer, Keith Jones, for the new IP spin-off, which is called Adeia.

Jones arrives from Rambus, where he serves as interim CFO of a publicly traded company that develops and licenses chip technologies.

Xperi said its spin-off of Adeia will be completed in the fall. (Adeia is a term dating back to ancient Greece and seems to have been used by foreigners, slaves or any non native Athenians to ask for permission to accuse someone of something.)

“Keith is a proven leader and a great addition to the executive team at Adeia” said Paul Davis, president of Adeia. “As Adeia becomes a separate publicly traded company, Keith’s expertise in the IP licensing businesses and his public company experience are the perfect strategic fit for our organization.”

Added Jones: “As Adeia nears separation, I am honored to lead as CFO and am particularly excited to work with the talented team at Adeia to continue to drive its IP leadership position in the market.”

Xperi, which announced the $109 million acquisition of European video software maker Vewd last month, is looking to transition its TiVo Stream OS as the main software stack for tier 2 makers of smart TVs.