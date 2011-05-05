TiVo's Rogers: Dish Settlement Sends 'Very Clear Signal' To Others

After more than seven years of legal wrangling, TiVo this week reached a $500 million settlement with Dish Network and EchoStar over a key DVR patent.

The $500 million, $200 million of which will be paid out in annual installments through 2017 when TiVo's Time Warp patent expires, is in addition to $104.6 million Dish and EchoStar paid in 2008.

TiVo president and CEO Tom Rogers spoke with Multichannel News technology editor Todd Spangler about the deal and the DVR company's next moves.

