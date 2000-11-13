TiVo/DirecTV boxes hit the streets

The much-vaunted combination TiVo/DirecTV set-top boxes, first announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 1999, are finally available. The "DirecTV Receiver with TiVo Service," which combines the functionality of TiVo's personal video recording (PVR) technology with DirecTV's more than 225 digital channels, is being manufactured by both Philips Electronics and Sony Electronics. Both are capable of recording up to 35 hours of video on their hard drive and feature a new electronic-program guide from DirecTV with 14-day program listings.

The Philips box, the DSR6000, will sell for $399; the Sony unit, the SAT-T60, will sell for $449. The TiVo service is still priced at $199 for a lifetime subscription or $9.95 a month.