TiVo sues SONICblue

Interactive-TV companies continue to keep lawyers busy. TiVo Inc. has filed suit against SONICblue Inc. in the Northern District of California, alleging that SONICblue's ReplayTV infringes on TiVo's patent.

The same court saw a lawsuit filed last week by OpenTV Corp. against Liberate

Technologies.

In December, SONICblue sued TiVo for patent infringement.

TiVo is requesting that the court prevent SONICblue from further alleged

infringement of the patent, and it is also seeking damages.