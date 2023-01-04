TiVo Strikes Deal to Put Its TVOS on Amlogic Chip Sets for the Euro Smart TV Market - CES 2023

Xperi Corp. continues to find ways to infiltrate the wide-open European smart TV operating system market, signing a deal to integrate its TiVo-branded TVOS into Amlogic chipsets targeted to smart TVs shipped and sold in that region.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Amlogic will now sell its T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets to smart TV original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in Europe.

“By working with the team at Amlogic and other mutual smart TV ecosystem partners, we can offer a turnkey, cost-effective and market-ready TV OS and progress towards our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier," said Benjamin Maughan, general manager of smart TV media platform at Xperi.

Xperi has already struck a deal to integrate its TiVo-branded, Linux-based software into smart TVs manufactured by Vestel, a leading European supplier of sets marketed under brand names including Toshiba, JVC and Panasonic.

Xperi, which is showing off its TVOS at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week, is trying to appeal to tier 2 OEMs with a operating-system that is more customizable and flexible than the dominant third-party incumbent solutions -- namely, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google.

Unlike market leaders Samsung, LG and Vizio, most of these smaller OEMs don't have the resources to create and manage their own TVOS.

Meanwhile, while the U.S. market is dominated by the aforementioned incumbents, less streaming entrenched Europe offers a more open opportunity to insurgents like Xperi.

Added James Xie, senior VPof corporate business strategy at Amlogic: “Working with Xperi to integrate TiVo OS on Amlogic 4K and 2K chipsets will make it easier and faster for TV OEMs to deliver a great multimedia experience to U.S. and European consumers. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content, to satisfy the global media landscape.“