TiVo Stream 4K Price Drops to $39

Originally set to go for around $70, the TiVo Stream 4K is now priced as cheap as $39 by leading retailers Amazon and Walmart.

The loss-leader pricing of the Android TV-based dongle follows significant price-slashing on OTT devices by Roku and Amazon, as technology companies sacrifice their short-term bottom lines on hardware and seek to proliferate their respective platforms, potentially reaping the fruits of controlling data flow and advanced advertising.

More than a week following the so-called “Cyber Monday” promotional period, Amazon, for instance, is still selling Roku’s Express HD Streaming Media Player for just $21.

More than six months after its debut, it’s hard to tell just how well sales are going for TiVo Stream 4K, which represents DVR pioneer TiVo’s most aggressive move yet into video streaming. The device is well promoted on Amazon, which currently bills TiVo Stream 4K as an “Editor’s Choice.” Walmart, meanwhile, has given the HDMI dongle primo end-cap space in physical stores.

Notably, averaging 4.2 “stars” on Amazon, reviews for the TiVo Stream 4K are generally lower than Roku and Amazon Fire TV.