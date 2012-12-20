TiVo Shuffles Execs After CFO Resigns

TiVo reconfigured its senior management team after the

resignation of chief financial officer Anna Brunelle, naming Naveen Chopra to

replace her as CFO and promoting two other executives.

Brunelle resigned "to pursue other opportunities," according

to TiVo. She will leave the company after a transition period. Chopra

previously was senior vice president of corporate development and strategy.

Also Thursday, TiVo announced it has promoted Dan Phillips,

previously senior VP of engineering and operations, to the position of chief

operating officer; and Jeff Klugman, formerly senior VP of products and

revenue, to executive VP of products and revenue.

"Naveen, Dan, and Jeff have been critical elements of

our recent success, driving innovative products, significant increases in

subscriptions and improving financial results," TiVo president and CEO Tom

Rogers said in announcing the changes. "We would also like to thank Anna

for her significant contribution to the business over the past seven years and

wish her continued success in the future."

