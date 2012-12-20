TiVo Shuffles Execs After CFO Resigns
TiVo reconfigured its senior management team after the
resignation of chief financial officer Anna Brunelle, naming Naveen Chopra to
replace her as CFO and promoting two other executives.
Brunelle resigned "to pursue other opportunities," according
to TiVo. She will leave the company after a transition period. Chopra
previously was senior vice president of corporate development and strategy.
Also Thursday, TiVo announced it has promoted Dan Phillips,
previously senior VP of engineering and operations, to the position of chief
operating officer; and Jeff Klugman, formerly senior VP of products and
revenue, to executive VP of products and revenue.
"Naveen, Dan, and Jeff have been critical elements of
our recent success, driving innovative products, significant increases in
subscriptions and improving financial results," TiVo president and CEO Tom
Rogers said in announcing the changes. "We would also like to thank Anna
for her significant contribution to the business over the past seven years and
wish her continued success in the future."
