TiVo, Rovi Flirt With SeaChange: Sources

TiVo and Rovi are among the companies that are interested in buying what's left of SeaChange International, three industry sources said.

Such an acquisition could help out both TiVo and Rovi as they seek out growth strategies in North America and abroad, those sources said. Acton, Mass.-based SeaChange, meanwhile, has recently shed hardware and content assets as part of a plan to morph into a "pure play" software company.

"They're definitely in play," a source said of SeaChange.

Among the SeaChange assets said to be coveted include Adrenalin, its multiscreen video backoffice platform, and Nucleus, a software platform for set-tops and gateways. SeaChange, thanks in part to its $12 million acquisition of VividLogic in 2010, has also developed a cloud-based navigation system called Nitro that extends a similar-looking interface across TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.